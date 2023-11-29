Menu
Sanford nominee says 'we all want to create wealth'

Tangled web of relationships between Sanford nominee John Strowger and the current board don't impress the shareholders association. (Image: Supplied)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Wed, 29 Nov 2023
Skellerup chair John Strowger says he has been nominated to the Sanford board by a shareholder who “wants to grow the business and create further wealth for everybody”. Strowger was nominated to take a place on the New Zealand stock exchange-listed (NZX) company's board by minority shareholder Tasman Equities, linked to wealthy Spencer family scion Christopher Spencer and former banker Jonathan McHardy. The duo had a 4% shareholding in Sanford through vehicle Tasman Equities but are acting with Arden Capital and Past L...
Monthly cash burn of $1m last year should fall to $200,000 by the end of this year.

Pattrick Smellie 9:46am
Economy

All eyes on RBNZ's cash rate forecasts

Westpac has three scenarios: neutral, dovish and hawkish. Neutral is the most likely.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
New Zealand’s largest listed retirement company cited the “challenging” housing market in declaring net profit down 4% and downgrading its profit outlook.Ryman Healthcare’s reported net profit after tax fell 4% from $193 million a year ago to $186.7m for the six months to Sept 30...

Staff reporters 10:10am
Monthly cash burn of $1m last year should fall to $200,000 by the end of this year.

Pattrick Smellie 9:46am
Is a2 Milk eyeing up Synlait's Dunsandel?
Primary Sector

Is a2 Milk eyeing up Synlait's Dunsandel?

Forsyth Barr values the asset at $500m to $700m.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Geneva’s proposed Federal funding line raises eyebrows
Finance

Geneva’s proposed Federal funding line raises eyebrows

Retail shareholders' group says vote against. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am