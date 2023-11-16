Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Scott Tech stock stumbles after buyout talks stall

Scott Tech stock stumbles after buyout talks stall
The board, which includes CEO John Kippenberger as executive director, said the process revealed other initiatives that could be pursued. (Image: Scott Technology)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Thu, 16 Nov 2023
Scott Technology’s share price took a tumble after the company announced the results of a strategic review on Monday.The review, which began in June, involved the industrial automation company’s board speaking with “a group of potentially interested parties in relation to transactions involving an offer to all shareholders for their shares in Scott”.Ultimately, the parties made no offer that the directors saw as reflecting the value of the company.Last week, Forsyth Barr said that Scott Tech was worth more than its $3.74...
NZ sharemarket dips on profit taking
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket dips on profit taking

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11,230.87, down 121.97 points or 1.07%.

Graham Skellern 6:15pm
Property

Auckland hits world No 3 in priciest rentals

Major city rentals now climbing at a rate 3.5 times faster than pre-covid.

Brent Melville 3:42pm
Auckland hits world No 3 in priciest rentals
Technology

ComCom concerned about One NZ’s acquisition plans

Dense Air holds the rights to a spectrum suitable for a 5G network.

Ben Moore 3:32pm
ComCom concerned about One NZ’s acquisition plans