Scott Tech wins $12m deal with McCain Canada

CEO Scott Kippenberger said it extended the company’s dealings in Europe into North America. (Image: Scott Tech)
Ben Moore
Thu, 03 Aug 2023
Scott Technology has inked a $12 million deal with McCain Foods for an automated materials handling system for the frozen foods company’s Alberta, Canada processing facility.The deal will see Scott Tech providing McCain with a system for palletising 130 cases per minute and the software to support it.Scott Technology's chief executive, John Kippenberger, said that the companies already worked together in Europe, and this deal was an extension of that into North America.“This new contract is recognition of our expertise in this a...
