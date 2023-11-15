Menu
Serko lifts guidance as business travel returns

CEO Darrin Grafton said managing spend contributed to the strong results. (Image: Serko)
Ben Moore
Wed, 15 Nov 2023
Serko is riding the lift of returning travel, nearly doubling its total income in its latest half-year results.The travel software company posted $36.3 million in total income for the six months to September 30, up from $19m in the first half of the prior financial year.As a result, it has revised its guidance for the full financial year up from between $63 million and $70m, to between $67m and $74m.Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and foreign currency gains/losses and fair value measurement (Ebitdaf) improved 96...
Influx of migrants helps shore up economy but spending still soft
Immigration

Meanwhile, more than 71,200 New Zealanders left, at least half to Australia.

Staff reporters 2:40pm
Energy

End the talk, do a deal: Contact's message to Rio Tinto

Once this was done, there would be more investment in new generation.

Ian Llewellyn 2:22pm
Retail

Mall economics: Christchurch centre wrestles with rate rises

Interest rate rises are being blamed for a Christchurch mall's losses.

Staff reporters 11:45am
Sanford's squid game
Markets

The listed fishing company looked for them but didn't find them.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
NZ shares lift as investors contemplate inflation's peak
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11,173.28, up 80.25 points or 0.72%.

Graham Skellern 14 Nov 2023
Diamonds and gold pressure Michael Hill’s margins
Markets

The high costs of diamonds and gold are keeping group gross margin under pressure at jeweller Michael Hill while retail conditions remain challenging, it told shareholders at its annual general meeting.It reported a 2% increase in group sales for the first 19 weeks of the 2024 fi...

Staff reporters 14 Nov 2023
Napier Port down, but not out
Markets Free

It's been a tough year as the region recovers from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 14 Nov 2023