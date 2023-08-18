Menu
Spark bumps up dividend following strong returns

Spark chair Justine Smyth said shareholders should expect another divided increase next financial year. (Image: Spark)
Ben Moore
Fri, 18 Aug 2023
Spark has produced another strong profit, boosted by the sale of a majority stake in its cell tower business, and said earnings growth will continue to support higher dividends.In the financial year to June 30, 2023, the telco posted a $1.14 billion net profit, a year-on-year increase of 176.8%The board approved a fully imputed dividend of 27 cents per share (cps), an increase of 2cps over the prior financial year.The TowerCo transaction and exit of Spark Sport resulted in a 20.7% increase in revenue of $4.49b, with earnings before interest, ta...
Government unveils primary sector emission reduction plan
Primary Sector

Government unveils primary sector emission reduction plan

Pricing will start in the later part of 2025.

Riley Kennedy 1:00pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: The shot across the bows of NPC rugby unions may have been deliberate

A robust but logical conclusion is that the provincial unions should be depowered.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
The shot across the bows of NPC rugby unions may have been deliberate
Infrastructure

Freight strategy lacks steer on Auckland port location

The highly anticipated freight strategy doesn't look at relocating Ports of Auckland.

Oliver Lewis 12:45pm
Freight strategy lacks steer on Auckland port location