Steve Newman re-emerges at ERoad

Steve Newman says he will be helping the technology committee. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Mon, 24 Jul 2023
The former ERoad chief executive whose unexplained resignation in April last year sent the company’s share price into freefall, will return as an adviser to the telematics company’s board.ERoad announced Steven Newman’s re-emergence this morning ahead of Friday’s annual meeting, at which shareholders will be briefed on the company's strategy as it fights off a takeover bid.ERoad’s board rejected a takeover bid mounted by Volaris, a subsidiary of Toronto stock exchange-listed Constellation Software on June 22, a...
Resignation of Kiri Allan poses awkward questions for Hipkins
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Resignation of Kiri Allan poses awkward questions for Hipkins

Chris Hipkins has had a minister resign on him almost once every seven weeks. 

Dileepa Fonseka 6:35pm
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket starts the week on a positive note

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed 77.79 points or 0.65% up at 12,018.23.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Ampol says petrol demand will stay strong
Markets

Ampol says petrol demand will stay strong

The length of car ownership in New Zealand means demand for petrol will remain “robust” for some time, says Ampol.The Australian company is dual-listed on both sides of the Tasman and owns NZ’s largest fuel retail business – Z Energy.An update on the company’s decarbonisation pro...

Ian Llewellyn 12:54pm
Two Oceania Natural defendants ordered to pay over $2m in penalties
Markets

Two Oceania Natural defendants ordered to pay over $2m in penalties

Two Oceania Natural Limited (ONL) defendants have been handed the highest court penalties ever ordered for market manipulation.The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) announced on Friday that in a July 13 penalty hearing, the judge ordered $2.09 million in penalties to the first an...

Staff reporters 21 Jul 2023