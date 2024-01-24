Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

The great boomer business sell-off: M&A outlook 2024

The great boomer business sell-off: M&A outlook 2024
New Zealand pet food business owners have been among those to secure multimillion-dollar exit strategies over the past year. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Wed, 24 Jan 2024
Baby boomers are back in the business of selling the business. PricewaterhouseCoopers' (PwC) corporate finance leader, Regan Hoult, said the firm’s mergers and acquisitions team (M&A) has seen an uptick in inquiries since the final quarter of 2023 from family-owned or boomer business owners looking to exit their successful firms. He said the boomer sell-off has been long expected and discussed, but now it is picking up steam.According to him, many fantastic family-owned businesses fly under the radar. In 2023,...
Annual inflation at 4.7% in December quarter
Economy

Annual inflation at 4.7% in December quarter

Annual inflation was in line with economists' expectations.

Staff reporters 11:14am
Technology

NZ to get new $160m submarine fibre cable

The Te Waipounamu cable will be commissioned by Rémi Galasso’s Intelia.

Ben Moore 11:05am
NZ to get new $160m submarine fibre cable
Technology

From wine to drugs: NZ tech startup raises €1.75m

In four years Marama Labs has gone from university spin-out to a global footprint.

Greg Hurrell 11:04am
From wine to drugs: NZ tech startup raises €1.75m

More Markets

Retail investor sentiment hovering between cautious and concerned
Finance

Retail investor sentiment hovering between cautious and concerned

December marked the highest trading volumes in platform’s six-year history. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Another big South Island gold mine moves ahead
Primary Sector

Another big South Island gold mine moves ahead

Federation Mining expects to produce gold at its Reefton mine by early 2025.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
NZ sharemarket up 1% for the day
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket up 1% for the day

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11,802.88, up 117.93 points or 1.01%.

Graham Skellern 23 Jan 2024
Geo delists from NZX
Markets

Geo delists from NZX

Software company Geo's shareholders vote for move to go ahead.

Staff reporters 23 Jan 2024