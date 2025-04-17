Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Tourism Holdings says trade war to take a toll on net profit

Tourism Holdings says trade war to take a toll on net profit
(Image: Tourism Holdings)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 17 Apr 2025
Recent global geopolitical and tariff developments have significantly weakened the operating environment for Tourism Holdings (THL).In an update to the NZX, the business expects its underlying net profit after tax for the 2025 financial year to be “significantly under” the current analyst consensus of $45.2 million.According to the business, the decline in consumer confidence and weak operating environment have resulted in a decline in vehicle sales demand, impacting volumes and margins in all countries.THL is the world’s larg...
Trump, typhoons, taxes and tariffs
Opinion

Simon Robertson: Trump, typhoons, taxes and tariffs

When the typhoon is in force, make money.

Simon Robertson 5:00am
On the Money

On the Money: New Breakers investor’s new buy, Infratil and more

OTM this week: Which NZX50 director is buying up with Sharesies?

Victoria Young 5:00am
On the Money: New Breakers investor’s new buy, Infratil and more
Travel

Oz man's top travel tips after 58-hour global trip

He was in hot pursuit of a Guinness World Record.

The Washington Post 5:00am
Oz man's top travel tips after 58-hour global trip