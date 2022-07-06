See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Markets

Vista facing short-term capacity bottlenecks on cloud rollout

Jenny Ruth
Wed, 06 Jul 2022

Vista facing short-term capacity bottlenecks on cloud rollout
Top Gun: Maverick is luring older people back to cinemas. (Image: Paramount)
Jenny Ruth
Wed, 06 Jul 2022
RELATED
Vista Group may run into capacity bottlenecks as it works to roll out its new Vista Cloud platform for cinemas, according to Jarden analyst Guy Hooper.In June, Vista announced it had signed up an existing customer, a Latin American exhibitor with more than 300 sites, to transition to the new platform.Hooper said in a note that’s the third and largest client to sign up, showing the offering is starting to gain traction.“However, the company has also signalled the potential for capacity bottlenecks, so we have increased our near-term...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets
Supie faces fight for online grocery market share
Dan Brunskill | Wed, 06 Jul 2022

Unlike many start-ups, Supie has big competitors already expanding their services to defend against disruption. 

Opinion
On wholesale: ruling highlights risk in regulatory bargains
David Chaplin | Wed, 06 Jul 2022

Justice Gault's ruling suggests promoters should be wary of relying on claims of a sophisticated client base when shilling complex, or opaque, investment products to even the average ‘wholesale’ audience.

Law & Regulation
DealWatch – a subdued first half for corporate lawyers
Victoria Young | Wed, 06 Jul 2022

Who acted for whom in May and June 2022.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.