Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Why judge ruled in favour of SkyCity in multimillion-dollar car park spat

Why judge ruled in favour of SkyCity in multimillion-dollar car park spat
The SkyCity fire in October 2019 damaged the car park. (Image: NZME)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Mon, 04 Dec 2023
A high court judge has ruled SkyCity’s interpretation of a car park contract with a Macquarie Group subsidiary was the correct one, meaning the New Zealand stock exchange-listed firm is likely to pay about $188 million.This is a win for the casino operator, which fought against Macquarie’s interpretation of the concession agreement that estimated SkyCity was liable for $240m.The contract was over car parks damaged by the October 2019 convention centre fire.Justice Neil Campbell found in favour of the casino company’s interpret...
CTV building disciplinary action a 'witch hunt' says engineer
Law & Regulation

CTV building disciplinary action a 'witch hunt' says engineer

Long-running legal battle comes to a hearing in Christchurch.

Ian Llewellyn 3:10pm
Infrastructure

US giant's Three Waters win could be unwound

Gentrack queries Koch-owned firm's win. DIA says there will be an 'off-ramp'. 

Rebecca Stevenson 10:08am
US giant's Three Waters win could be unwound
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, December 04, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, December 04, 2023

More Markets

US giant's Three Waters win could be unwound
Infrastructure

US giant's Three Waters win could be unwound

Gentrack queries Koch-owned firm's win. DIA says there will be an 'off-ramp'. 

Rebecca Stevenson 10:08am
Tower announces ‘prudent’ strategic review
Markets

Tower announces ‘prudent’ strategic review

Tower believes a 'thorough examination' of its ownership structure is a good idea.

Staff reporters 9:25am
Synlait attempts to smooth waters in a2 dispute
Primary Sector

Synlait attempts to smooth waters in a2 dispute

Relationship with a2 has been "challenging at times", Synlait management says.

John Anthony 5:00am
Carbon auction set to fail, depriving the govt of $900m
Markets

Carbon auction set to fail, depriving the govt of $900m

But it may set the scene for record carbon high prices in 2024.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am