Why Malcolm Johns chose Genesis for his next job

Malcolm Johns says the future state of Genesis will be very different from what it is now. (Image: Genesis)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 08 Dec 2023
Genesis Energy boss Malcolm Johns says he’s never had two jobs in the same industry. Speaking to the Sharesies Shared Lunch podcast with BusinessDesk, Johns, who was appointed in September 2022 to lead the listed energy company, said he is a “non-sector specialist”.Before Genesis, he was the chief executive officer of Christchurch airport. Prior to that, he was a director of the Lyttelton Port Company, CEO of bus company InterCity and deputy chair of Tourism New Zealand.Johns said he had been attracted to the “uniqu...
Apology not enough: Manaaki seeks compensation
Law & Regulation

Manaaki wants Callaghan to pay its legal costs as well as say sorry.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Policy

Costello faces tricky balance in retirement village law reform

Retirement village operators are relearning that cash is king.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Economy

Don't pop the economic champagne cork yet

The economic waters remain choppy.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
AJ Park profit up by 4%
Finance Free

The NZ firm is building a strong international reputation as its profits continue to rise.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Fonterra fattens margins when its farmers are getting squeezed
Finance

The co-op released its quarter one results on Thursday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
NZ sharemarket lifts into positive territory for the year
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,496.61, up 33.12 points or 0.29%.

Graham Skellern 07 Dec 2023
Air NZ’s 'small but mighty' step towards green aviation
Markets

The carrier has bought an all-electric aircraft from Beta Tech, to be delivered in 2026.

Ben Moore 07 Dec 2023