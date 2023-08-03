Menu
Advertisers launch net-zero emissions drive

Simon Lendrum will be the spokesperson for Ad Net Zero. (Image: NZME)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Thu, 03 Aug 2023
A new initiative is under way to slash carbon emissions in the advertising industry, backed by some of the media’s biggest names.Ad Net Zero, an industry collective first set up in the UK, has launched in New Zealand as creative and media agencies look to eliminate their carbon footprint and make their work more eco-friendly. The initiative will introduce a framework and action plan to help ad firms cut their greenhouse gas emissions and become more sustainable. The industry-wide push will also encourage information sharing and data...
Government keeps AAA credit rating with stable outlook
Finance

Government keeps AAA credit rating with stable outlook

Moody's says effective institutions and governance will mitigate credit risks.

Jem Traylen 1:29pm
Self promotion

Business optimism is up slightly, costs a key concern, says 2degrees survey

The report revealed 87% of businesses had seen their running costs increase.

Staff reporters 1:20pm
Business optimism is up slightly, costs a key concern, says 2degrees survey
Infrastructure

Light rail board delays route recommendation

Notifying the stations and route has been pushed out due to a 'contextual shift'.

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
Light rail board delays route recommendation

