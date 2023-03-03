Cam Wallace leaves behind a divided MediaWorks

Cam Wallace. (Image: Supplied)

Shortly after returning from his summer break in January, MediaWorks chief executive Cam Wallace tendered his resignation after two years in the top job. Following weeks of private discussions with shareholders, the news was announced to MediaWorks staff on Monday morning, drawing a line under one of the biggest eras of transformation in the company’s history. Wallace joined MediaWorks from Air New Zealand in early 2021, shortly after the group sold its television arm, including TV3, to Discovery. The former Air NZ chief revenu...