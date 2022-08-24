See full details
Father's Day gift subscriptions Cooking the Books Quizzes
Media
Sponsored by
JCDecaux

Google pays NZ publishers for news following Showcase launch

Daniel Dunkley
Wed, 24 Aug 2022

Google pays NZ publishers for news following Showcase launch
News stories featured on Showcase will be free to read in most cases. (Image: Getty)
Daniel Dunkley
Wed, 24 Aug 2022
RELATED
Google has launched its long-awaited News Showcase platform in New Zealand, striking deals to pay a lineup of local publishers for journalism content.RNZ, Newsroom, Scoop, Crux, and The Pacific Media Network will join previously confirmed NZME titles including The NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB on Showcase. BusinessDesk agreed to join last year, before its sale to NZME.The group of publishers, representing 20 titles, will license selected stories to Google in exchange for regular payments from the search engine giant.The service, which went liv...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Property FREE
Winton beats revenue guidance but sees earnings nosedive
Ella Somers | Wed, 24 Aug 2022

Property developer Winton has high hopes for 2023 but warns that the growth in NZ's housing market is unsustainable.

Transport
Loss making Move buys hazardous-liquid business
Brent Melville | Wed, 24 Aug 2022

The dual-listed firm reported a loss but has expanded its contract logistics business as part of its reset.

World news
Julian Robertson, hedge-fund guru to ‘Tiger Cubs,’ dies
Bloomberg | Wed, 24 Aug 2022

Spending part of each year in New Zealand, Robertson owned wineries as well as several golf resorts in the South Pacific nation.

Sponsored
Where is the Three Waters reform headed?

There are critical issues that still need to be worked through before we hand over $30b in assets to four new water entities, say David Allen and Mark Odlin.

Sponsored
In uncertain times, bricks and mortar hold steady

Can real estate provide a hedge against high inflation? Scott McKenzie, CEO of PMG Funds, talks about why tangible assets can be defensive and how PMG’s latest investment offer will help make the fund more resilient.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.