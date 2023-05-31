Menu
GroupM lures new NZ boss back from Aus

Halpin has worked with global brands including Coca-Cola, Commonwealth Bank, Google, IBM and Microsoft. (Image: LinkedIn)
Daniel Dunkley
Wed, 31 May 2023
Media agency GroupM has hired John Halpin from Australian firm Apparent to become its New Zealand chief executive.  The global media giant, owned by WPP, has appointed the New Zealander to lead its local operations including Mindshare, Wavemaker, and EssenceMediacom.  Halpin was recently head of strategy and media for independent agency Apparent, based in Sydney. He moves back to NZ to take on the top job vacated by Chris Riley earlier this year. The media executive, who starts in July, has more than two decades of experience, wo...
