Influencers shape the social media ad market

Influencers shape the social media ad market
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Wed, 26 Jul 2023
Love them or loathe them, social media influencers are here to stay. When WPP, one of the world’s most prominent media groups, made a double acquisition of influencer marketing firms Goat and Obviously back in March, the move highlighted the growing pull of social networking accounts to global brands. The trend shows no sign of slowing, and New Zealand agencies are getting in on the act. 'The role of influencers'In an interview with BusinessDesk earlier this year, WPP chief executive Mark Read was asked ab...
Energy council says building more renewables will require policy change
Policy

Energy council says building more renewables will require policy change

Permissive resource consenting needed says Business Energy Council.

Ian Llewellyn 12:00pm
Politics

Radio NZ board member another victim of the Kiri Allan saga

Jason Ake was told to avoid political activities in his crown role.

Daniel Dunkley 11:30am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
AI ad agency launches for SMEs
Technology

AI ad agency launches for SMEs

The advertising agency will run largely automated marketing and advertising campaigns. 

Daniel Dunkley 25 Jul 2023
Former Stuff news boss Stevens lands at Radio NZ
News in Brief

Former Stuff news boss Stevens lands at Radio NZ

The journalist left Stuff amid an ongoing restructuring programme.

Daniel Dunkley 20 Jul 2023
AI is changing news publishing, not journalism
Technology Self-promotion

AI is changing news publishing, not journalism

BusinessDesk has begun integrating AI into its news production.

Ben Moore 20 Jul 2023