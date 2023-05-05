Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Media

New Channel X music station to replace Today FM

New Channel X music station to replace Today FM
MediaWorks has registered Channel X with the Intellectual Property Office. (Image: NZME)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 05 May 2023
MediaWorks is preparing to launch a new music radio station to replace the axed Today FM.The media group has registered Channel X with the Intellectual Property Office as it looks to push new content through most of Today FM’s old frequencies.The plans are at an advanced stage, and MediaWorks is currently teasing the launch of the new station on the streaming app Rova. Reports on social media suggest it will be a 1990s and 2000s music station.MediaWorks was unavailable for comment in time for publication. The launch comes just over a...
Media sponsored by
For more than 55 years, JCDecaux has constantly been improving and diversifying its products and services to offer relevant solutions to our partners' needs and to the inhabitants and passengers in urban environments.
Govt kicks Te Pāti Māori seabed mining bill into touch
Economy

Govt kicks Te Pāti Māori seabed mining bill into touch

The Te Pāti Māori bill goes too far, says environment minister David Parker.

Pattrick Smellie 1:22pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: Silver Lake eyes Rugby Australia

The NZ and Australian rugby unions are linked at the hip, with each having a big impact on the other’s future.

Trevor McKewen 12:00pm
Business of Sport: Silver Lake eyes Rugby Australia
Law & Regulation

Supermarket duopoly loses final appeal

A multi-year legal battle over alcohol sales between the Auckland council and the two big supermarket operators has ended in the council's favour.

Greg Hurrell 11:40am
Supermarket duopoly loses final appeal

More Media

Further job cuts planned at Stuff
News in Brief

Further job cuts planned at Stuff

News publisher Stuff has proposed cutting up to 16 jobs in its sub-editing team as it looks to slash costs.The newspaper group, which introduced a paywall for its three biggest regional titles last week, is set to take the axe to print producer roles, according to the New Zealand...

Daniel Dunkley 10:45am
Frustrated Fifa boss lashes out again at European broadcasters
Media

Frustrated Fifa boss lashes out again at European broadcasters

The broadcasters are offering as much as 100 times less for women's tournament rights.

Trevor McKewen 04 May 2023
How NZ is finding success in the tabletop gaming industry
Culture

How NZ is finding success in the tabletop gaming industry

One NZ company topped the Fast 50 with a card game.

Ben Moore 04 May 2023
Church promotes 'miracle water' despite ASA complaints
Health

Church promotes 'miracle water' despite ASA complaints

A church is advertising a “water of the greatest miracles” after destroying “holy oil” following an ASA complaint.

Cécile Meier 04 May 2023