New code of conduct for online content planned

New code of conduct for online content planned
“Child protection and consumer safety for media and online content is not as strong as it should be," says the DIA's Suzanne Doig. (Image: Getty)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Thu, 01 Jun 2023
The Department of Internal Affairs plans to introduce a mandatory code of conduct and a new independent regulator to police harmful content online, taking aim at technology platforms including Google, Meta and Twitter.Under the plans, media companies with an online presence in New Zealand would need to comply with codes of conduct to safeguard digital content. Codes of practice would be established, with “specific safety obligations” for large technology platforms.The regime would require large technology platforms to have policies...
NZ sharemarket rises as US debt issues sorted

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,916.13, up 103.12 points or 0.87%.

Graham Skellern 6:22pm
Boucher steps down as Stuff CEO amid governance shake-up

Sinead Boucher will become the executive chair and publisher of Stuff.

Daniel Dunkley 5:16pm
Aluminium spike generates Tiwai Point sales of $1.18b

Smelter production hit 334,000 tonnes last year.

Brent Melville 1:55pm
Boucher steps down as Stuff CEO amid governance shake-up

Sinead Boucher will become the executive chair and publisher of Stuff.

Daniel Dunkley 5:16pm
Wellington news site CapitalNZ closes

The website struggled to find advertising support.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
GroupM lures new NZ boss back from Aus

The new boss is well placed to manage the increasing convergence of data and technology.

Daniel Dunkley 31 May 2023
WOW-buyer adds Metro mag to its stable

Metro Magazine ferrets its way into the Still Group.

Staff reporters 30 May 2023