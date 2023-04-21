Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Media

New Zealand on Air’s Rasch 'disappointed' at PIJF criticism

New Zealand on Air’s Rasch 'disappointed' at PIJF criticism
New Zealand on Air's head of journalism, Raewyn Rasch. (Image: Supplied)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 21 Apr 2023
New Zealand on Air's head of journalism, Raewyn Rasch, is “disappointed” at the backlash against the government’s Public Interest Journalism Fund but proud of its achievements after wrapping up its final round of funding.Rasch, the former TVNZ journalist and producer appointed to lead the $55 million Public Interest Journalism Fund (PIJF) project, administered by NZ on Air, believes critics of the media fund have “taken things out of context and not dealt with the facts”.The PIJF was created in February 2021 to...
Media sponsored by
For more than 55 years, JCDecaux has constantly been improving and diversifying its products and services to offer relevant solutions to our partners' needs and to the inhabitants and passengers in urban environments.
QuiznessDesk, Friday, April 21, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, April 21, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Podcasts Free Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Law Society keeps culture report secret and RBNZ to brush off inflation peak

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ben Moore and featuring journalists Rebecca Howard and Victoria Young.

Ben Moore 7:18am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: Law Society keeps culture report secret and RBNZ to brush off inflation peak
Primary Sector

National may have to change ETS legislation

The party has promised not to put agriculture into the emissions trading scheme.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
National may have to change ETS legislation

More Media

Outdoor ad industry sets a new record
Media

Outdoor ad industry sets a new record

The outdoor advertising industry earned $37.5m in the first three months of 2023.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
New regional news network planned
Media

New regional news network planned

The founder of Crux Publishing has joined forces with the creator of RugbyPass.

Daniel Dunkley 20 Apr 2023
BusinessDesk launches NZX coverage using ChatGPT
Self promotion Free

BusinessDesk launches NZX coverage using ChatGPT

Artificial intelligence will summarise market announcements.

Matt Martel 19 Apr 2023
Radio NZ in Twitter row over ‘government funded’ label
Media

Radio NZ in Twitter row over ‘government funded’ label

The crown-funded state broadcaster has objected to the label imposed on a host of western state media groups.

Daniel Dunkley 17 Apr 2023