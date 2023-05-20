Menu
NZ's Special Group bags another international award

The agency has offices in Auckland, Wellington, Sydney, Melbourne, Los Angeles and London. (Image: Special)
Daniel Dunkley
Sat, 20 May 2023
Special Group has been named global creative agency of the year by UK magazine Campaign for the second time in three years.The New Zealand independent agency has scooped the top prize once again, beating finalists from Canada, Sweden, Turkey, Taiwan and Australia and industry heavyweights from major markets in the United Kingdom and United States.The prestigious award is Special’s second major accolade from Campaign in three years, after it picked up the same prize in 2021, becoming the first NZ firm to win the gong. The latest award...
