RNZ scandal grows as new articles emerge

RNZ scandal grows as new articles emerge
Act leader David Seymour has called on broadcasting minister Willie Jackson to commission an independent inquiry into RNZ. (Image: Getty)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Tue, 13 Jun 2023
The Act party has called for the government to commission an independent inquiry into Radio New Zealand after the emergence of more inappropriately edited news articles.The crisis engulfing the state broadcaster looks set to grow after social media users identified additional changes to Reuters wire copy beyond the Russia-Ukraine conflict.A member of Radio NZ’s (RNZ) digital team, reported as digital journalist Michael Hall, has been placed on leave after readers identified changes to Reuters stories on the Russia-Ukraine conflict to incl...
