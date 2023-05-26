Menu
Socialites rebrands and targets more acquisitions

Thompson Spencer is still in acquisition mode. Wendy Thompson, left, and Melanie Spencer. (Image: Thompson Spencer)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 26 May 2023
Independent agency Socialites Group has rebranded as Thompson Spencer as it looks to expand to new parts of the media industry and continue on the acquisition trail.The social media agency founded by entrepreneur Wendy Thompson has shifted its strategy to become a full-service creative and media agency group and is targeting deals in New Zealand and Australia.The revamp comes three months after the agency’s latest acquisition, buying video content and accredited media agency Magnesium in February.Thompson Spencer has made three acquisitio...
