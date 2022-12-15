Menu
TVNZ in Spark Sport joint venture talks

TVNZ in Spark Sport joint venture talks
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Thu, 15 Dec 2022
TVNZ is in discussions to form a joint venture with Spark Sport – a major commercial deal for the television broadcaster just months before its planned merger with Radio New Zealand.Telecommunications firm Spark this morning confirmed talks over a “content partnering agreement” between its sports streaming division and the state broadcaster.Spark said the deal would cover “the majority of Spark Sport’s portfolio”, adding discussions were “ongoing and incomplete”.Spark’s announcement follows...
Infrastructure

Airport capital raising 'inevitable', says Wayne Brown

The NZX's regulatory arm halted trading in Auckland Airport shares after the mayor's comments.

Oliver Lewis 12:40pm
Infrastructure

Pay parity for some but not aged care nurses

The Employment Relations Authority’s interim order will mean a 14% pay increase for hospital nurses.

Jenny Ruth 12:34pm
Primary Sector

Zespri eyes up a NZ stock exchange listing

The kiwifruit marketer is currently listed on the Unlisted Securities Exchange.

Riley Kennedy 12:30pm

