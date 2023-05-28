Menu
My Net Worth: Rachel Walsh, CFO of Datacom

Rachel Walsh says she likes to look for opportunities to do things differently and is comfortable in a changing environment. (Image: Supplied)
Ella Somers
Sun, 28 May 2023
Rachel Walsh is the chief financial officer of Datacom, the largest home-grown tech company in Australasia, and sits on the board of the NZX. Before Datacom, she was the CFO at Abano Healthcare, external reporting director at Rank, and an audit director at PwC. Walsh is leaving Datacom at the end of June and plans to have a break before she embarks on whatever comes next; she hopes it will be with a listed company. She lives in Auckland, where she was born and raised, with her husband, three children, three stepchildren, and an 18-month-ol...
