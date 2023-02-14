Menu
News in Brief

Additional $20m for Auckland storm prevention fund

Staff reporters
Tue, 14 Feb 2023
Auckland mayor Wayne Brown has announced an additional $20 million a year will be included in a storm response fund that the council plans to set up.The fund will be used for storm response activities, as well as improving prevention and mitigation measures to increase Auckland’s preparedness for severe weather events.Brown said Cyclone Gabrielle’s impact, as well as the “unprecedented” rainfall and flooding that parts of the North Island experienced in late January, had strengthened his resolve to fix Auckland’s i...
Markets Market close

Vulcan Steel result drives share price plummet

The market didn’t like Vulcan’s result – but wasn’t too bothered by NZ going into its third-ever national state of emergency.

Ella Somers 14 Feb 2023
Energy

Partial fix found for major electricity outage

The national grid operator said the restored power is not sufficient to power the whole of both regions.

Ian Llewellyn 14 Feb 2023
Technology

Chorus struggling with access to damaged fibre cables

Road closures are preventing technicians from reaching suspect cables.

Ben Moore 14 Feb 2023