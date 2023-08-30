Menu
Eastland Generation to get $25m loan from crown-owned NZ Green Investment Finance

Eastland Generation will get a multimillion-dollar loan from crown-owned NZGIF. (Image: Eastland Generation)
Staff reporters
Wed, 30 Aug 2023
New Zealand Green Investment Finance is loaning $25 million to Eastland Generation to help build a new geothermal plant near Kawerau and upgrade an older one there, too.In a press release, the crown-owned green investment bank said the loan would be used to help build infrastructure and equipment to connect the planned 50 megawatts (MW) TOPP2 geothermal plant to the grid and upgrade connection assets at the existing 25MW Te Ahi O Maui geothermal plant.NZ Green Investment Finance (NZGIF) chief investment officer Jason Patrick...
National's electorally competitive tax policy
Politics Analysis

"Tax relief is coming, no matter how badly Labour has ruined the joint": Nicola Willis.

Pattrick Smellie 2:20pm
Bloomberg

China banks to cut rates on mortgages, deposits in stimulus push

China’s state banks are being enlisted to support its economy.

Bloomberg 12:00pm
Policy

Nats announce tax policy

Luxon said the plan would target the “squeezed middle” by lifting income tax brackets.

Staff reporters 11:18am
