News in Brief

EV sales plunge on warnings of new costs

EV owners will soon have to pay road-user charges.
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 05 Feb 2024
EV sales drove off a cliff in January, as expected, with a carrot gone and a stick about to hit. At the same time, light commercial sales jumped 53% with the abolition of the “ute tax” and internal combustion passenger vehicle sales surged.As reported in the NZ Herald, with the clean car discount gone, petrol and diesel vehicles – less than half the market during most months of 2023 – accounted for 96% of new vehicle registrations in January 2024. Just 244 new battery electric light vehicles were registered dur...
Convention centre woes hammer Fletcher's share price
Market recovers after $165m blowout leads to sharp fall. 

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
Property

Fletcher shares tank on $180m writedown

'Cash burn' rate on ICC pegged at $750,000 a day.

Brent Melville 4:13pm
Infrastructure

Chorus slashes $200m from fibre investment plan

The 2025-28 total capital expenditure proposal is approximately $1.3 billion.

Rebecca Howard 1:00pm
