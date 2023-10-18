Menu
News in Brief

Five Eyes heads issue joint warning of industrial espionage

NZSIS head Andrew Hampton (second from right) appeared alongside his Five Eyes peers at a cybersecurity conference. (Image: NZSIS)
Staff reporters
Wed, 18 Oct 2023
New Zealand is vulnerable to industrial espionage, Security Intelligence Service security director-general Andrew Hampton has said at a Five Eyes cybersecurity conference in Palo Alto, California. Hampton was invited to the emerging threats, innovation and security summit in Silicon Valley by Christopher Wray, the director of the US Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).The bureau and other Five Eyes agency leaders updated the private sector on the potential global threats from state actors looking to exfiltrate sensitive commercial infor...
Coalition negotiations: ‘secret’ is fine
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Coalition negotiations: ‘secret’ is fine

Successful negotiations don't tend to occur in public.

Pattrick Smellie 1:40pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Finance

Pāmu, and Clover Corp chip in funds to prop up Melody Dairies

The pair are major shareholders in the joint venture.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
