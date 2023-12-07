Menu
News in Brief

Publicis Groupe ANZ appoints media agency boss

(Image: Getty)
Daniel Dunkley
Thu, 07 Dec 2023
Publicis Groupe ANZ has appointed Spark Foundry Australia’s Imogen Hewitt as chief media officer to oversee its media agency division.Hewitt will take on the new role and lead the Publicis media agency's offering across Australia and New Zealand, including MBM and Spark Foundry ANZ.Paris-based Publicis Groupe, an advertising, marketing, PR and media giant, has a significant presence on both sides of the Tasman, also owning Australian media agencies Zenith and Starcom.Hewitt will partner with the CEOs of each business as the Europ...
AG flays Callaghan over conflicts in Manaaki probe
Law & Regulation

AG flays Callaghan over conflicts in Manaaki probe

Multiple failings identified in Callaghan's approach to controversial due diligence.

Pattrick Smellie 3:27pm
Markets

Air NZ’s 'small but mighty' step towards green aviation

The carrier has bought an all-electric aircraft from Beta Tech, to be delivered in 2026.

Ben Moore 1:03pm
Markets

Xero, Tourism Holdings, NZME among Deloitte Top 200 winners

The prestigious Deloitte Top 200 Awards winners were revealed on Wednesday evening.

Staff reporters 11:15am
