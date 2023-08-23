Menu
News in Brief

RealMe issue prevents access to government services

The service enables access to most government services, including IRD and NZ Post. (Image: realme.govt.nz)
Ben Moore
Wed, 23 Aug 2023
RealMe has been offline for at least an hour, with users reporting they cannot log into government services using the digital identity authentication service.At least one person could not log into the service from approximately 3:30pm on Wednesday.The RealMe website acknowledged there was an issue with the service as of 4pm, Aug 23, in a notification at the top of the page.“We are aware of an issue with RealMe login for customers. We are currently working with our vendors to resolve the issue,” it stated.“Apologies for this in...
Ebos leads NZX50 higher for a second day
Ebos leads NZX50 higher for a second day

The S&P/NZX 50 Index climbed to a close of 11,571.93, up 86.67 points or 0.75%.

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
Countdown owner reveals 21% NZ profit plunge

Woolworth's NZ business is underperforming vs its Australian parent.

Pattrick Smellie 4:08pm
‘We’ve always been an acquisitions company’: Ebos CEO

John Cullity says acquisitions are in Ebos’ DNA – and aren’t going to stop anytime soon.

Ella Somers 4:00pm
