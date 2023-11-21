Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Syft Tech banking on a strong second half

Syft Tech banking on a strong second half
CEO Alex Fala: "Building a more predictable sales engine." (Image: Syft)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 21 Nov 2023
Syft Technologies has hung on to its full-year prognosis of returning to pre-2023 revenues of between $28.8 million and $33.8m on the strength of a solid forward order book.That's despite the tech firm increasing its after-tax loss to $8.2m for the six months to September, from $6.5m for the comparable 2022 period.That was off revenues of $8.2m, down on the $9m reported on a restated basis last September.But the firm – which produces high-tech mass spectrometry or chemical 'sniffer' products designed to measure trace gases &nd...
Zipped lips on rumoured Hobson Wealth sale
Finance

Zipped lips on rumoured Hobson Wealth sale

Forsyth Barr is repeating the same message as previously on the speculation.

Ella Somers 3:05pm
Law & Regulation

Transpower seeks massive increase in spending

The proposal would increase power bills by about $7 a month.

Ian Llewellyn 2:57pm
Transpower seeks massive increase in spending
Energy

Obayashi pays $228m for half stake in Eastland Generation

The Japanese construction multinational is banking on growth of renewable energy.

Brent Melville 1:32pm
Obayashi pays $228m for half stake in Eastland Generation