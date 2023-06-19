Menu
NZ sharemarket edges down as investors mull over last week’s data

My Food Bag had a lift in its share price. (Image: Supplied)
Ella Somers
Mon, 19 Jun 2023
New Zealand’s sharemarket investors seem to have spent Monday mulling over last week’s data as there was little on the company news front to drive prices today.The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 49.3 points, or 0.4%, to 11,750.750. Turnover on the entire market was a very light $74.9 million with 50 stocks rising and 75 falling.Hamilton Hindin Greene’s Grant Davies said it had been a quiet day in the US on Friday which had bled through into NZ’s market on Monday, with the New York Stock Exchange due to be closed overnight for...
MSD disputes claims it's failing to chase wage subsidy cheats
Law & Regulation

MSD disputes claims it's failing to chase wage subsidy cheats

The ministry said it has recouped $3m from wage subsidy misuse through the courts.

Greg Hurrell 19 Jun 2023
Infrastructure

KiwiRail: a buyer for my Valentine?

A few months after it bought it, KiwiRail is looking to sell its freight-only ferry.

Oliver Lewis 19 Jun 2023
Economy

NZ dollar at eight-year high against yen

The Bank of Japan left its short-term interest rate target unchanged at -0.1%.

Rebecca Howard 19 Jun 2023
