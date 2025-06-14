Menu
On The Money: Grant Dalton, Shayne Elliott, Fieldays, the Reserve Bank, Louise Tong's plan for Wellington, and more

Team NZ's ownership goes through some shifts and our rural correspondent attends Fieldays. (Image: NZME/Jacques Steenkamp/Supplied)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Sat, 14 Jun 2025
On The Money (OTM) is our column of general frippery we observed within the worlds of business and government this week.What is Giardino Investments? On the face of it, that question might not seem particularly relevant to New Zealanders, but the Netherlands-registered firm now owns almost a quarter of Team NZ’s new parent company.Changes were lodged with the Companies Office on Friday, which made Team NZ Limited – the company behind sailing team Emirates Team NZ – a subsidiary of Team NZ Holdings Limited.The holding comp...
NZ economy may have hit a brick wall in 2Q
Economy

NZ economy may have hit a brick wall in 2Q

Q1 looks okay but Q2 may be dire.

Rebecca Howard 11:45am
Markets

THL exec enlists private equity for takeover bid

In tandem with the offer, the consortium has amassed a 19.99% stake in THL.

Gregor Thompson 10:50am
THL exec enlists private equity for takeover bid
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, June 16

Can you beat the Quizmaster?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, June 16

On the Money: Beck, Orr, Miss Takes, and more
Editor's Picks

On the Money: Beck, Orr, Miss Takes, and more

Peter Beck's speech attracted unwelcome giggles, with more legit giggles elsewhere.

Dileepa Fonseka 07 Jun 2025
On the Money: Hawkesby, Paris, Mowbray, Peters, and more
Editor's Picks

On the Money: Hawkesby, Paris, Mowbray, Peters, and more

Christian Hawkesby plays coy with the top job while AI threatens all the other jobs.

Dileepa Fonseka 31 May 2025
On The Money: ‘Oprah’ O’Sullivan, Jones, Luxon, and more
On the Money

On The Money: ‘Oprah’ O’Sullivan, Jones, Luxon, and more

The Prime Minister sits down with the person he calls “the Oprah of the Business world”.

Dileepa Fonseka 24 May 2025
On The Money: Greg Miller, Miles Hurrell, and more...
Editor's Picks

On The Money: Greg Miller, Miles Hurrell, and more...

One word might have dominated the week, but it wasn't the only thing that happened.

Dileepa Fonseka 17 May 2025