A night of the Conchord to escape the discord

Fri, 16 Sep 2022

Flight of the Conchords' Bret McKenzie is performing around NZ on his Songs Without Jokes tour. (Image: Supplied)
If you're reading this column expecting some sharp political analysis, then jog on, please. Where I am, it’s coming to the end of the longest, dreariest winter most can remember. The monotony of steel grey skies and razor-sharp winds has blunted even the hardiest Wellingtonian. We are, all of us, hunched in a perpetual defensive crouch – against the elements, against lingering pandemic resentments and against all politicians. Senior ministers look well overdue for a break from voters; and voters most definitely want a...

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Friday, Sept 16, 2022
The Quizmaster | Fri, 16 Sep 2022

It's time for today's quiz. Reckon you've got what it takes to answer all 10 questions correctly?

Kevin Bowler resigns as My Food Bag CEO
Riley Kennedy | Fri, 16 Sep 2022

The chief executive has led the company since before it listed on the NZX.

Māori business values will guide new non-financial reporting standards
Greg Hurrell | Fri, 16 Sep 2022

The External Reporting Board is looking to foster long-term thinking as it starts developing non-financial reporting standards.

Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

