A PM steps down: we allowed this to happen

Clarke Gayford and Jacinda Ardern took baby Neve to the UN and to Waitangi Day celebrations. (Image: Getty)

I was with a client when the prime minister announced her resignation and my associate – a young, super-smart woman just back from parental leave with a six-month-daughter at home – sighed.She said: "It’s just too hard having a big job with a baby in tow."Working mums everywhere will sympathise and many, hearing Jacinda Ardern talking about not having ‘enough in the tank’, will likewise think that maybe it is impossible. Because, irrespective of the Jacinda haters (I’ll come back to them) and p...