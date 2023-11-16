Menu
Are we, like, totally going back to the 80s?

Unless we make changes, we won't have a prayer. (Image: Getty)
Julia Jones
Julia Jones
Thu, 16 Nov 2023
Is New Zealand at a crossroads, caught in a slow-moving time warp inching backward to 1980? As transformation sweeps across the world, the risk of resembling a stagnant US midwestern town looms large. The unyielding pace of change demands that we confront the reality of our future, recognising the next 15 years will bring a critical economic transition for our small, globally dependent economy.In both public and private sectors, underinvestment has left fractures impossible to conceal. Instead of solid foundations, we've masked is...
