Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Avatar sequel shows Wētā FX is innovation powerhouse

Avatar sequel shows Wētā FX is innovation powerhouse
Waves, bubbles, ripples and splashes look remarkably convincing. (Image: Twentieth Century Studios)
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 12 Jan 2023
I wasn’t expecting much from James Cameron’s latest instalment in the Avatar series, particularly after the Guardian described The Way of Water as a “twee, trillion-dollar screensaver”.Indeed, it was nearly half an hour into the screening of the three-hour and 12-minute epic at Wellington’s Embassy Theatre before I was convinced the Avatar train was taking me somewhere interesting. That’s the point at which the Na’vi family of blue giants at the centre of Cameron’s story decamp from their for...
The Economist

Emmanuel Macron unveils his pension reforms

He wants the French to work longer. Good luck with that. 

The Economist 1:00pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

EggGate: The crisis that cracked NZ’s egg industry

The use of cages for egg production was banned from January 1.

Rebecca Howard, Ella Somers and Riley Kennedy 5:00am

More Opinion

Opinion

Michael Sherrock: Will it be a TINA turner or will fixed interest be simply the best?

For a while it’s been a case of There Is No Alternative. But now things are changing. 

Michael Sherrock 11 Jan 2023
Opinion

Chamanthie Sinhalage-Fonseka: Five big public relations trends to watch in 2023

Expect a new election battleground on social media.

Chamanthie Sinhalage-Fonseka 10 Jan 2023
Opinion

Peter Griffin: The ghost of MySpace looms large over social media in 2023

Facebook and Twitter had a trainwreck of a year in 2022 – for quite different reasons.

Peter Griffin 05 Jan 2023
Opinion

Stephanie Pow: The money or the baby?

Parents should be able to plan financially as they start a family.

Stephanie Pow 03 Jan 2023