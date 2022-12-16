Menu
Black Ferns, All Blacks: I know which party I'd rather be at

Ruby Tui would be leading the singalong at the Black Ferns' place. (Image: Getty)
Linda Clark
Fri, 16 Dec 2022
There's nothing like the sound of your dog being sick at the end of the bed to get you up and moving. Which is how I came to be awake at 3am recently, eyes open after the fact with the smell of Dettol wafting medicinally up from the carpet. Good riddance 2022.On the upside, it was at the exact time US basketball star Brittney Griner was being loaded on a plane by Russian police on her way to freedom. History in real timeIt’s always a privilege to watch history being told in real-time. Live footage showed Griner, so tall and once...
Sport

Business of Sport: the five big global sports trends of 2022

How the five big global sports trends of 2022 impacted New Zealand.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 12:35pm
Climate change

Shareholders hammer ANZ over fossil fuel funding

The bank’s chair fended off questions about its financing of exploration projects.

Ben Moore 12:05pm

Opinion Free

Peter Boshier: Official Information Act helped us lift the veil of secrecy

Public sector leaders need to be stewards of the Official Information Act, says the Ombudsman.

Peter Boshier 5:00am
Technology

Peter Griffin: Ending the year on a fusion energy high

We're on the cusp of unlocking a near-limitless, safe, carbon-free source of energy by replicating the sun.

Peter Griffin 15 Dec 2022
Policy

Pattrick Smellie: HYEFU: Robertson keeps it simple and conservative

The finance minister is giving little away in the half-year economic fiscal and economic update.

Pattrick Smellie 14 Dec 2022
Opinion

David Chaplin: Sharesies: in the beginning was the brand

Sharesies' sideways shimmy into KiwiSaver is probably timely.

David Chaplin 14 Dec 2022