Can ‘The Merge’ break the crypto gloom?

Peter Griffin

Thu, 15 Sep 2022

The Merge will cut Ethereum’s energy use by 99%, with the end of mining. (Image: Getty)
In a matter of hours we should know the results of a software project years in the making and which has major implications for the entire cryptocurrency market.Ethereum, the blockchain technology underpinning Ether (ETH), the second-largest token-based cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin, gets a major upgrade today. It has been dubbed The Merge because it involves shifting the existing Ethereum transactions to an existing blockchain system called the Beacon Chain. That won’t result in any fancy new features or improved performance. Instead...

