Collaboration: the answer to China’s dominance in critical technologies

Public needs to know where NZ stands on AUKUS. (Image: Getty)
Peter Griffin
Thu, 08 Jun 2023
In the run-up to the election in October, our political parties should take a firm position on whether New Zealand joins the AUKUS security pact alongside Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom.Clearly, no NZ politician and few voters want anything to do with the nuclear-powered submarines deal at the centre of AUKUS Pillar 1 and which could cost Australia a staggering A$368 billion (NZ$404b) between now and the mid-2050s.But the AUKUS Advanced Capabilities Pillar (Pillar 2) has a focus on critical technologies that are seen as cru...
BNZ 'sticks a fork' in housing, expects interest rate cut
Property

BNZ 'sticks a fork' in housing, expects interest rate cut

The bank is the latest to call time on the housing correction.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Primary Sector

Could A2 Milk be eyeing up a bigger stake in Synlait Milk?

A2 does have a vested interest in ensuring a healthy Synlait.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Markets

Paul McBeth: Looking for serious people? Try the NZX

The big end of town isn't letting itself get sidetracked by politics.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Wholesale property funds said to be exploiting ‘loophole’
Property

Brent Melville: Wholesale property funds said to be exploiting ‘loophole’

‘Mum and pop’ investors have become casualties of unregulated market.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Nature can help save us from flooding
Infrastructure

Dean Spicer: Nature can help save us from flooding

More than 100 homes were at risk until a stream was turned into a water holding area.

Dean Spicer 5:00am
Plain money talk
Opinion

David Chaplin: Plain money talk

The plain language police are coming for us all.

David Chaplin 07 Jun 2023