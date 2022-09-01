See full details
Father's Day gift subscriptions Cooking the Books Quizzes
Opinion

Cracking the low-code: quick and easy apps

Peter Griffin

Peter Griffin
Thu, 01 Sep 2022

Cracking the low-code: quick and easy apps
The low-code movement is here to stay and is gradually changing what it means to be a software developer. (Image: Getty)
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 01 Sep 2022
RELATED
Wellington startup Atomic.io revealed this week it had raised $5 million in a Series A funding round that attracted some of the tech sector’s most seasoned entrepreneurs and investors.Atomic bills itself as a “low code” development platform that lets you plug customer service tools into a smartphone or web app, rather than having to build it yourself from scratch. You could automate the status of an insurance claim in your app or step someone through a complicated bank compliance process.Most large customer-facing compani...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Sept 1, 2022
The Quizmaster | Thu, 01 Sep 2022

Spring isn't coming, Spring is finally here. So celebrate with today's quiz. 

Investments
Govt warned 'tread softly because you tread on my savings'
Frances Cook | Thu, 01 Sep 2022

Changes like the now-abandoned GST on KiwiSaver fees are death by a thousand cuts, killing the incentive for people to save for their retirement.

Property
High court clears roadblock to Wellington apartments' demolition
Greg Hurrell | Thu, 01 Sep 2022

The orphaned crown-owned penthouse unit in a derelict 1990s Wellington apartment block will be transferred to another unit owner to allow the entire building to be demolished.

Sponsored
Swift successful tech migration has positive flow-on effects for customers

Vodafone New Zealand is now standing on its own feet, after completing a swift and successful major migration of its business management systems from its global parent.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.