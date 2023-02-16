Facebook boss: this is how we’ll meet the TikTok threat

Facebook vice president Tom Alison. (Image: LinkedIn)

While 2022 was a tough year for Meta, with declining ad revenue, lay-offs and much cynicism about its metaverse play, there was one bright spot.Facebook, the core product and profit engine of the company, hit two billion daily active users in the fourth quarter of 2022, Meta revealed on Feb 1. That’s quite a milestone, confirming its title as the world’s most pervasive social network. Eyeballs equal ad revenue, which is ultimately what is funding founder Mark Zuckerberg’s multi-billion-dollar adventures in virtual reality...