Facebook boss: this is how we’ll meet the TikTok threat

Facebook vice president Tom Alison. (Image: LinkedIn)
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 16 Feb 2023
While 2022 was a tough year for Meta, with declining ad revenue, lay-offs and much cynicism about its metaverse play, there was one bright spot.Facebook, the core product and profit engine of the company, hit two billion daily active users in the fourth quarter of 2022, Meta revealed on Feb 1. That’s quite a milestone, confirming its title as the world’s most pervasive social network. Eyeballs equal ad revenue, which is ultimately what is funding founder Mark Zuckerberg’s multi-billion-dollar adventures in virtual reality...
Economy

Govt feels pinch of rising rates, eyes cyclone bill

The finance minister says the crown finances are well-placed to cope with recent storms. 

Paul McBeth 10:50am
Transport

Union opposes potential Interislander terminal changes

Union warns against cutbacks as KiwiRail reviews its $1.45b ferry replacement programme.

Oliver Lewis 10:45am
Property

Trade Me says property prices lowest since August 2021

Larger property prices fell at a faster pace across the nation. 

Staff reporters 9:23am

Opinion

Cameron Bagrie: We have to rethink risk after Cyclone Gabrielle

Catastrophic damage caused by extreme weather is on the rise. Policies to invest in managing that risk are long overdue.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
Rebecca Howard: It's not about oats versus dairy; they aren't the same

Oat milk isn't the same as dairy but it does have a place. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Finance

Jenny Ruth: Ryman belatedly addresses debt with $902m capital raising

Ryman Healthcare has had to ask its bankers to relax its interest coverage ratio covenant as "a precautionary change".

Jenny Ruth 15 Feb 2023
Health Free

Ian Powell: Little's sacking could save the health system

As Labour goes into an election year, can Ayesha Verrall fix Andrew Little's mess?

Ian Powell 15 Feb 2023