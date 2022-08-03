See full details
Fundicitis: the FMA's greenwashing cure is a real pain

David Chaplin
Wed, 03 Aug 2022

Ouch! Investment documents are hard enough to stomach already. (Image: Getty)
“Your appendix,” according to Healthline.com, “is a thin tube in your lower right abdomen” that “sits where your small intestine meets your large intestine”.The appendix is also the place where the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) buried the answer to its long-winded question about why fund managers don’t say much about ethical investing in product disclosure statements (PDS).“A possible reason is that Managers are limited in what they may disclose in a PDS by length restrictions – a manage...

