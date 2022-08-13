See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Opinion

Is there a mood for change emerging?

Warren Couillault
Sat, 13 Aug 2022

Is there a mood for change emerging?
End covid-related restrictions now, writes Couillault. (Image: Getty)
Warren Couillault
Sat, 13 Aug 2022
RELATED
I have recently returned from a very enjoyable, long-delayed trip to the UK and Europe.  I was surprised to feel sad a few days after returning.  Although the UK and the Eurozone are not free of their own issues, some of which we share, when compared to their vibrancy – retail and hospitality bustling, tourism booming – I cannot help but notice a feeling of glumness here.  We’re despondent and down across all aspects of our society, we are in social and economic malaise at best.  It’s reflected in the...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

The Economist
Vladimir Putin is in thrall to a distinctive brand of Russian fascism.
The Economist | Sat, 13 Aug 2022

Vladimir Putin's devotion to a fascist vision is why his country is such a threat to Ukraine, the West and his own people.

Investments FREE
Money Answers: Is it greedy to ask for another pay rise?
Frances Cook | Sat, 13 Aug 2022

If you don't get more money, ask your boss how you can nail that pay rise next time, says investments editor Frances Cook. 

On the Money
ON THE MONEY: Kiwi Wealth, Kiwi Xero, a blast from the past, and more
Pattrick Smellie | Sat, 13 Aug 2022

A leaked deal is taking a while to be announced, Xero insists HQ remains in NZ, and we discover yet another odd request that hotels have no trouble dealing with ...

Sponsored
Communication the barrier to ‘human firewall’ technology

Communication is the barrier to New Zealand adopting the global Zero Trust cybersecurity strategy, says a new survey.

Sponsored
A clearer path to the cloud

Step-by-step cloud transition can bring benefits, experts say.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.