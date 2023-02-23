Iwi need to ‘push the waka out’ on tech investment

(Image: Getty)

An excellent report came out earlier this month, the first of its kind to look in-depth at Māori-owned and operated tech businesses.Published by consulting firm Paua Interface, Toi Hangarau identified 72 tech companies, with at least one owner identifying as Māori, collectively employing 1,310 people. The vast majority of the businesses (81%) are considered “micro or small businesses” employing fewer than 20 people. Of the 16 focus companies in the report, 37% have a workforce that is 50% or more Māori.The businesses range from...