See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched
Opinion

KiwiSaver switching measures levels of unease

David Chaplin

David Chaplin
Wed, 05 Oct 2022

KiwiSaver switching measures levels of unease
The US SEC chair said Kim Kardashian's US$1.3m settlement is reminder that celebrity endorsements don't mean investments are right for all investors. (Image: Getty)
David Chaplin
David Chaplin
Wed, 05 Oct 2022
RELATED
Global financial regulators can honour World Investor Week (WIW) in many ways, according to the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).IOSCO, which spearheads WIW (now in its sixth year), said participating countries could host "a broad range of different events, such as webinars, classes, talks, seminars, conferences, visits, guided tours, lectures and town-meetings", including virtual or hybrid formats "if they aim at improving financial literacy or investor education". “Initiatives to incr...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Transport
I know I can, I know I can publish my annual report: KiwiRail
Oliver Lewis | Wed, 05 Oct 2022

KiwiRail's accountants are in it for the long-haul as the rail operator's annual report lags behind its state-owned enterprise family.

Primary Sector
NZ exporters say UK turbulence par for the course in today's world
Rebecca Howard | Wed, 05 Oct 2022

Current developments in the UK continue a trend, says the CEO of NZ Winegrowers, but the prospect of 15% plus inflation is "disconcerting". 

Work
Decent managers matter more than pay for NZ employees
Pattrick Smellie | Wed, 05 Oct 2022

Today's workers care as much about what their workplace is like to be in as what they are paid, according to research for BusinessDesk, analysed by our new workplace culture correspondent, Shane Green.

Sponsored
Big companies move to flexible workspaces, too

Generator is responding to increased demand by opening the capital’s largest flexible workplace.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.