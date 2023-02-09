Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Lanzatech co-founder: we are missing out on the synthetic biology revolution

Lanzatech co-founder: we are missing out on the synthetic biology revolution
Dr Sean Simpson. (Image: Getty)
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 09 Feb 2023
The third New Zealand-founded company in as many years is set to list on the Nasdaq.LanzaTech’s merger with “blank cheque” Nasdaq-listed company AMCI Acquisition Corp II sees it follow in the footsteps of Rocket Lab and footwear maker All Birds in taking the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) route to become a publicly traded company.The deal, which values the merged company at around US$1.8 billion (NZ$2.8b), was cleared by shareholders on Tuesday. It confirms the Illinois-based LanzaTech’s status as our mo...
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Chipping away at Ardern's legacy

Chris Hipkins has made a smart political play, but what is left of Labour's agenda?

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Opinion

Paul McBeth: Bankrupting Eric Watson

Would bankruptcy be a high enough price for Eric Watson to pay?

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Media ANALYSIS

Why the RNZ-TVNZ merger is dead

ANZPM has been on the brink since late last year as headlines turned negative.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am

More Opinion

Opinion

Paul McBeth: Bankrupting Eric Watson

Would bankruptcy be a high enough price for Eric Watson to pay?

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Chipping away at Ardern's legacy

Chris Hipkins has made a smart political play, but what is left of Labour's agenda?

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Opinion

David Chaplin: Somewhere over the benchmark, fees fly high

A Russell NZ analysis follows criticism of performance fee practices.

David Chaplin 08 Feb 2023
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Trainer wheels on for Hipkins in Canberra

There was just a hint of rookie in Chris Hipkins's first foray onto the international stage.

Pattrick Smellie 08 Feb 2023