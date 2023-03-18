Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Leadership is more than just applying butter to bread

Leadership is more than just applying butter to bread
Chris Hipkins appeared a little unprepared for the conversations on March 15 this week. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Sat, 18 Mar 2023
The trend of the moment is for practical leaders who do things. Both prime minister Chris Hipkins and National party leader Christopher Luxon stress that element of their personalities, as does Auckland mayor Wayne Brown. All three also seem to be pitching transformation and delivery as two mutually exclusive goals. This pitch has appeal in a country where every press release about an infrastructure project seems to add an extra billion dollars to its price tag or an additional year to its completion date. But it ignores the...
On the Money: Cavalier Cam, pushing to pay, a Jucy tale and more
On the Money

On the Money: Cavalier Cam, pushing to pay, a Jucy tale and more

OTM this week: premium Auckland schmoozing, a top Welly do, racing for the door and more.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Finance

The bank that gave the world the jitters

There could be more volatility going on in the weeks ahead.

Warren Couillault 5:00am
The bank that gave the world the jitters
Opinion

Cameron Bagrie: We're skiing on a slippery slope – something has to be done

NZ's current account deficit is unsustainable, suggesting our economy has gone off-piste.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
We're skiing on a slippery slope – something has to be done

More Opinion

We're skiing on a slippery slope – something has to be done
Opinion

Cameron Bagrie: We're skiing on a slippery slope – something has to be done

NZ's current account deficit is unsustainable, suggesting our economy has gone off-piste.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
Lots to savour about a plan for advanced manufacturing
Opinion Free

Brett O’Riley: Lots to savour about a plan for advanced manufacturing

This plan is seen as a blueprint for future growth for NZ and higher-paid skilled jobs.

Brett O’Riley 17 Mar 2023
Events: beware the corporate silent disco
Opinion

Chamanthie Sinhalage-Fonseka: Events: beware the corporate silent disco

A post-pandemic business event host will need to be highly skilled in the art of social stockbrokering. 

Chamanthie Sinhalage-Fonseka 17 Mar 2023
SVB failure: we can bank on more trouble to come
Opinion

Peter Griffin: SVB failure: we can bank on more trouble to come

The current banking crisis is probably crypto’s moment to shine.

Peter Griffin 16 Mar 2023