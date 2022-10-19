See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Opinion

Mercer gives NZ only a B, as pension tension grows

David Chaplin

Wed, 19 Oct 2022

Mercer gives NZ only a B, as pension tension grows
Pension plans are facing challenges not seen in the global economy in decades, says a new report. (Image: Getty)
The United Kingdom scores reasonably well in the latest Mercer Global Pension Index, among a cluster of B-rated retirement savings systems.According to the Mercer ranking protocol, a B-grade pension system “has a sound structure, with many good features, but has some areas for improvement”.Mercer published its 14th index annual report early in October, just as the UK pension system was blowing itself up in spectacular fashion.Late in September, many UK pension schemes were caught short following an ill-fated mini-budget from the new...

