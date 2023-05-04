Menu
Our politicians need to wake up to the power of AI

Judith Collins, the National party’s spokesperson for research, science, artificial intelligence and technology sees the rise of AI as a problem. (Image: Getty)
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 04 May 2023
The so-called ‘godfather of AI’, Dr Geoffrey Hinton, just retired from Google and decided to go out with a bang, joining the chorus of alarm about the blistering pace of advances in artificial intelligence (AI).“Look at how it was five years ago and how it is now,” the British-Canadian cognitive psychologist and computer scientist who spent nearly 50 years working on AI, told the New York Times this week. “Take the difference and propagate it forwards. That’s scary.”Hinton’s name was conspicu...
